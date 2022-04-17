Pune district reports 33 new Covid cases on Sunday
As per the state health department, the district reported 33 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. No deaths related to the infection were reported in the district on the day.
The progressive count currently stands at 1.45 million, out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths reported, and 151 are active cases or patients who are in the hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported four new Covid-19 cases, which took the progressive count to 425,529, and the death toll stood at 7,203.
Pune city reported 16 new Covid-19 cases, which took the progressive count to 680,178, and the death toll stood at 9,708. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 13 new Covid-19 cases, the progressive count went up to 347,425, and the death toll stood at 3,627.
-
Central team inspects SSB at DMCH, sets 2 month deadline to complete project
Taking notice of the inordinate delays in the last six years, an eight-member central team on Saturday conducted an inspection of the construction of a Super Specialty Block at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and directed the executing agency to complete all pending civil works within 45 days and ensure the installation of equipments within 15 days, an official said.
-
Jahangirpuri violence: Another arrested; 2 juveniles among 23 held so far
The Delhi Police has arrested one more accused in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence which broke out between two groups during a religious procession on Saturday evening, the DCP northwest Delhi said. The accused, identified as a resident of Jhangirpuri, Salim, has been previously involved in a robbery and an attempt to murder case at Jahangirpuri police station. So far, 21 accused persons have been arrested, while 2 juveniles have been apprehended.
-
Bombay HC grants bail to man after complainant delayed trial
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) while holding that the prosecution had become victim to the 'delay tactics' of the complainant, granted bail to an accused who has been behind bars since 2016 for cheating people by giving them fake appointment letters of government jobs and taking money for the same. After Praveen Suryavanshi, a resident of Nashik realised that he had been duped, he lodged a complaint based on which Shewale and his aides were arrested.
-
Don’t take action against me, wife, Somaiya requests state
Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya urged the state government not to take any action against him and his wife Medha in the alleged toilet scam. Somaiya made the request by writing a letter to principal secretary, Bhushan Gagrani, state urban development department on Saturday. The allegations are related to Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation and all the civic bodies that come under the urban development department. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was not available for comment.
-
23 sub-registrar offices in Pune run by clerical staff
After the suspension of 44 Inspector General of Registration office staffers in Pune for various charges related to acts of omission and commission, at least 519 registration offices are under the scanner of the state government after it received complaints related to Real Estate Regulatory Authority violations by the clerical staff. Out of 29 sub-registrar offices in Pune, 23 were being run by clerical staff.
