Pune district reports 33 new Covid cases on Sunday

As per the state health department, the district reported 33 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. No deaths related to the infection were reported in the district on the day.

The progressive count currently stands at 1.45 million, out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths reported, and 151 are active cases or patients who are in the hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported four new Covid-19 cases, which took the progressive count to 425,529, and the death toll stood at 7,203.

Pune city reported 16 new Covid-19 cases, which took the progressive count to 680,178, and the death toll stood at 9,708. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 13 new Covid-19 cases, the progressive count went up to 347,425, and the death toll stood at 3,627.