Pune district reports 34 new Covid-19 cases
PUNE Pune district reported 34 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 151 are currently active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,525 and the death toll stood at 7,203 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 18 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,162 and the death toll stood at 9,708 as no more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 10 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,412 and the toll stood at 3627.
Till now Pune district, as per the CoWin dashboard as of Saturday saw in total 17.90 million doses have been registered in the district. Out of which 9.71 million are first doses, 7.86 million are second doses and 3,19,349 were precautionary doses. A total of 249 sites saw vaccination out of which 163 were govt centres and 86 were private.
Sports Carnival for wheelchair athletes: Ashish Verma shoots his way to archery gold
Ashish Verma emerged as the champion in the archery during the first edition of the sports carnival for persons on wheelchairs, which was held at Sukhna Lake on Saturday. Ved Prakash finished as runners-up in the competition, while Sumit Thakur took home the third prize. In the VL I men's category of the canoeing competition, Hari Krishan, Surender and Santosh Pandey won the top three prizes.
Ludhiana | Boyfriend among two booked for sharing lewd pictures of woman
A 45-year-old woman, resident of Cheema village, lodged an FIR against two accused, including her boyfriend, for allegedly clicking her obscene pictures and sharing it on social networking sites and WhatsApp groups. The accused have been identified as Bhupinder Singh of Chak Bhai Ka village and Jarnail Singh of Cheema village. Complainant said she had befriended the accused, Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, who established physical relations with her. The FIR has been lodged following a probe.
Teen ‘midnight’ runner’s dream sees light of day
The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) is in the process of finalising five urban development schemes for states to bring about a paradigm shift in urban planning as proposed in the Union Budget by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, officials aware of the development said on Saturday. The proposals will be sent to the department of expenditure under the finance ministry for consideration, according to two senior ministry officials.
Delhi: 40-year-old man kills wife, son at Geeta Colony home
New Delhi: A 40-year-old grocery shop owner allegedly killed his wife and son at their residence in Shahdara's Geeta Colony area on Saturday afternoon, with police saying he left messages on a family WhatsApp group reportedly claiming responsibility for the murders. Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said the accused, Sachin Arora, was arrested hours later.
After temp drop, clear skies make Pune sizzle at +40°C
PUNE After a brief spell of cloudy weather conditions, which gave respite from scotching heat, the temperature in the Pune city will again rise to 40 degrees Celsius and sky is expected to remain clear, according to the India Meteorological Department On Saturday, the maximum temperature of the day was 39.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 20.2 degrees Celsius. However, it was cloudy all afternoon across the city.
