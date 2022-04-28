Pune district reports 34 new Covid cases
Pune: Pune district on Thursday reported 34 more cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities.
As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 680,039 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths till Thursday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 347,509 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 425,586 total cases so far and 7,203 Covid deaths.
In Pune district, there are 1,453,486 Covid cases. Of this, 1,432,729 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,543 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 217 active cases in the district.
As per the state health department, 157 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 7,728,628 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%.
Across Maharashtra, 165 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and two Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.
The state health department stated that of 80,136,614 laboratory samples, 7,877,429 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 9.83% of patients till Thursday.
-
Soaring mercury: Wheat production down 12%, veggies burnt in field
The production of wheat in Kanpur and Bundelkhand has gone down 12% this year, as the region endures the hottest March and April in recent memory. Wheat is currently being harvested in the fields across the region. A study by a scientist of the Chandra Shekhar Azad University for Agriculture and Technology said the situation could worsen in the days to come.
-
Row over fuel prices rages even as state decides against VAT reduction
A day after prime minister Narendra Modi blamed Maharashtra among other non-Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states for the high prices of petrol and diesel, the war of words between the state government and the Centre continued on Thursday. Amid the row, the state cabinet decided not to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on the fuel after hinting at it earlier in the day.
-
Kirit Somaiya moves HC seeking CBI probe into ‘attack’ on him
Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday filed a petition in the Bombay high court for quashing the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Bandra police station which he claims was manipulated by the police. Somaiya has also prayed for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the alleged attack on him on April 23 outside Khar police station for a thorough and impartial investigation.
-
Money laundering case: Nawab Malik files for bail on medical grounds
Mumbai: Maharashtra minorities development minister Nawab Malik on Thursday approached the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) court seeking bail on medical grounds. The court has posted the Nationalist Congress Party leader's plea for a hearing on May 2. The Enforcement Directorate arrested Malik on February 23 in connection with a money laundering case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some of his close aides.
-
Controversial slogans removed from BHU walls
Security personnel of the BHU proctorial board and police personnel removed controversial slogans from the walls on the BHU campus on Thursday. These slogans had come up at many locations on Wednesday night and came to light on Thursday morning. Under the slogans was written Bhagat Singh Chhatra Morcha. The BCM is an organisation of BHU students which raises issues of students. The university administration has started probing the matter.
