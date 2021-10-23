Pune district reports 360 more Covid cases, 6 deaths

Pune: On Saturday, Pune district has reported 360 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.15 million of which 1.12 million have recovered, 19,921 deaths and 7,059 are active cases who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 63,000 doses vaccinated on the day.

On Friday, the district’s active case count dropped below 7k mark and stood at 6,955. However, this number on Saturday went high up again as more new cases were reported than recoveries and the active cases went up to 7,059.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 202 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 364,495 and the death toll stood at 6,871 as three more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 97 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 520,219 and the death toll stood at 9,198 as one more death was reported. PCMC reported 61 new cases and the progressive count went up to 268,238 and the toll stood at 3,503 as two more deaths were reported. Pune district also saw 63,011 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-WIN dashboard on Saturday and in total 11,869,161. Of which, 7,752,309 are first doses and 4,116,852 are second doses. A total of 685 sites saw vaccination of which 431 were government centres and 254 were private.

Pune city’s Covid-19 vaccination count went above the 5 million mark on Saturday. Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “The fact that the city of Pune has crossed the 50 lakh doses mark is satisfactory and is reassuring for all. Since the commencement of vaccination, a large number of the vaccination drives have been conducted through various means, including centres and special drives. I would like to thank the civic staff, administration, the health department and also beneficiary Punekar.”