Pune district reports 360 new Covid cases, 6 deaths

PUNE According to the state health department, Pune district reported 360 new Covid cases and six deaths due to the infection, on Monday. This took the progressive count to 1.14 million out of which 1.11 million have recovered, 19,808 deaths reported and 8,839 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 180 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 359,980 and the death toll stood at 6,793.

Pune city reported 129 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 517,976 and the death toll went up to 9,167 as six more deaths were reported.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 51 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 266,831 and the toll stood at 3,499.

The district also saw 62, 502 vaccinations on the day as per the Co-Win dashboard and in total 10,829,429. Out of which 7,276,942 are first doses and 3,552,487 are second doses. A total of 700 sites saw vaccination out of which 499 were government centres and 201 were private centres.