Pune district reports 450 new Covid cases, one death

Pune: As of Sunday, Pune district has reported 450 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection. This took the progressive count to 1.14 million of which 1.11 million have recovered, 19,856 deaths and 8,573 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 39,000 doses vaccinated on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 259 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 361,658 and the death toll stood at 6,829 as one more death was reported on the day. Pune city reported 128 new cases which took the progressive count to 518,861 and the death toll stood at 9,179 as no new death was reported on the day. PCMC reported 63 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 267,367 and the toll stood at 3,499 with no more death reported.

Pune also saw 39,865 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Sunday and in total 11,143,985. Of which 7,369,604 are first doses and 3,747,381 are second doses. A total of 398 sites saw vaccination of which 254 were government centres and 144 were private centres.