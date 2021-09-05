Pune district reports 841 new Covid cases, 7 deaths; 19,418 vaccinated on Sunday

PUNE According to the state health department Pune district reported 841 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths on Sunday. This took the progressive count to 1.123 million out of which 1.091 million have recovered, 19,652 deaths have been reported and 12,325 are active cases or patients who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or are in home isolation.

The district also saw over 19,418 vaccinations on Sunday.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 426 new cases which took the progressive count to 348,051 and with four more deaths reported the death toll went up to 6,687.

Pune city reported 262 new cases which took the progressive count to 512,718 and with two more deaths reported the death toll went up to 9,126.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 153 new cases and the progressive count went up to 263,022 and with one more death reported the toll stood at 3,490.

Pune also saw 19,418 vaccinations on Sunday as per the CoWIN dashboard.

Totally 8,497,601 vaccines have been administered including 6,128,761 first dose and 2,368,840 second dose.

A total of 185 vaccination sites conducted vaccination on the day out of which 29 were government and 156 private centres.