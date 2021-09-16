Pune district reports 898 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths on Thursday

Pune: As per the state health authorities, Pune district reported 898 new Covid positive cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours. Two deaths were reported from Pune rural and one from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 514,989 Covid cases and 9,128 deaths till Thursday. The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 264,864 cases so far and a total of 3,494 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 353,260 total cases and 6,742 deaths due to the virus.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,133,113 Covid cases. Of this, 1,099,893 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 19,713 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 13,507 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 3,240 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,320,310. The recovery rate in the state is 97.06%.

Across Maharashtra, 3,595 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 45 Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%. The state health department stated that of 56,529,882 laboratory samples, 6,511,525 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 11.52% of patients till Thursday.

Currently, 289,425 people are in home quarantine and 1,908 in institutional quarantine.

Tracking the virus

Pune district figures

Covid-19 cases: 1,133,113

Recovered patients: 1,099,893

Deaths: 19,713

Active cases: 13,507

New cases: 898

New deaths: 3