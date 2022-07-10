Pune district’s case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent
In May, the Pune district did not report any Covid-19-related deaths. However, in June and July (till 10th), Pune district reported four deaths. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 1.34 per cent for Pune district. The CFR for Maharashtra state is 1.84 per cent as of Sunday, according to the state health department.
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported CFR till Saturday of 1.39 per cent, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 1.07 per cent and Pune rural reported 1.48 per cent.
Maharashtra reported 2,591 new cases of Covid-19 and no death related to the infection on Sunday, as per the state health department. Pune district reported 897 new cases on Sunday. The active cases in Pune district have increased to 6,470.
Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO), said that the patients are witnessing mild symptoms during this spurt of cases.
“The patients who succumbed to Covid-19 were mostly with comorbidities. The death rate has reduced as this infection is mild. Patients coming from different districts have also stopped. Hospitalisation of patients is very low in this spurt of cases as well,” said Prasad.
The state surveillance unit of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP), Maharashtra noted that the Covid infection seems to be a localized outbreak and is shifting from the Mumbai-Thane areas to the rest of Maharashtra.
“Since last week Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad are showing a significant decreasing trend of cases. Pune is showing a rising trend with maximum weekly positivity at 28 per cent. We may observe increased Covid activity in the rest of Maharashtra after the return of Ashadhi wari pilgrims to their native place,” said officials from IDSP.
-
Crimes on railway premises down since 2019: GRP
Mumbai: If the Government Railway Police is to be believed, railway commuters are much safer now as most of the petty criminals are behind bars. “The detection rate in the past two years has increased which is acting as prevention now,” said senior police inspector of Borivali GRP, Anil Kadam. Robbery cases also halved. Even serious crime cases have decreased. Only dacoity cases showed an increase.
-
Pune labourer dies after falling from under construction building
A labourer died on Saturday night after allegedly falling off from the seventh floor of an under construction building in which Chavan was staying with his co-workers, police said on Sunday. According to officials, the labourer, identified as Ram Babu Chavan was under the influence of alcohol. The under construction building is located in Dattawadi area. Police said that Chavan was alone when the incident happened and there is no foul play.
-
PMC defers water cuts till July 26 as water in dams is at 7.74 TMC
PUNE With heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of dams in the past few days, the Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to continue with regular water supply while deferring water cuts till July 26 when the situation will be reviewed. Earlier last week, the PMC had deferred water cuts till July 11 citing Ashadi Ekadashi and Bakri Eid, when the situation would be reviewed.
-
76 rain deaths in Maharashtra so far, 4,916 rescued
With rain continuing to batter most parts of the state, there have been at least 76 rain-related deaths and 62 injuries since June 1, said officials of the state disaster management department. This includes the nine deaths that were reported in the past 24 hours alone, owing to heavy downpour and massive floods in large parts of the state triggered by the after-effects of monsoon rainfall. Mumbai also reported one casualty.
-
Video| Tricolour-themed lights illuminate dam in Karnataka's rain-hit Mandya
Heavy rain continued across Karnataka, throwing normal life out of gear. In Mandya district, rising water level led to high inflow at the Krishna Raja Sagara dam under a tricolour lighting. A video shared by news agency ANI showed water gushing from the dam illuminated with tricolour lighting. Heavy rain lashed the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Sunday. The playground of Sharada High School in Panemangalore was flooded in the rains.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics