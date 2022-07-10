Pune district’s case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent

In May, the Pune district did not report any Covid-19-related deaths. However, in June and July (till 10th), Pune district reported four deaths. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 1.34 per cent for Pune district. The CFR for Maharashtra state is 1.84 per cent as of Sunday, according to the state health department.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported CFR till Saturday of 1.39 per cent, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 1.07 per cent and Pune rural reported 1.48 per cent.

Maharashtra reported 2,591 new cases of Covid-19 and no death related to the infection on Sunday, as per the state health department. Pune district reported 897 new cases on Sunday. The active cases in Pune district have increased to 6,470.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO), said that the patients are witnessing mild symptoms during this spurt of cases.

“The patients who succumbed to Covid-19 were mostly with comorbidities. The death rate has reduced as this infection is mild. Patients coming from different districts have also stopped. Hospitalisation of patients is very low in this spurt of cases as well,” said Prasad.

The state surveillance unit of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP), Maharashtra noted that the Covid infection seems to be a localized outbreak and is shifting from the Mumbai-Thane areas to the rest of Maharashtra.

“Since last week Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad are showing a significant decreasing trend of cases. Pune is showing a rising trend with maximum weekly positivity at 28 per cent. We may observe increased Covid activity in the rest of Maharashtra after the return of Ashadhi wari pilgrims to their native place,” said officials from IDSP.