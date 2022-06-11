Pune district’s daily positivity rate rises to 9.33%
The daily positivity rate shows a steady increase for Pune district from 2.53 per cent on May 27 to 9.33 per cent on June 10, according to the state health department. However, officials note that the majority of patients are in home isolation and very few require hospitalisation.
However, other districts such as Parbhani are also showing a higher positivity rate of 11.51 per cent on June 10.
On Saturday, Pune district reported 222 new cases and the active cases stood at 1,048. On Friday, the active cases were 884.
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 140 new cases, Pune rural reported 31 new cases and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 51 cases, according to the state health department.
Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief at the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that there are 685 active patients right now within the city limits.
“Out of these only 21 are hospitalised and five are on oxygen support. Some of them have comorbidities but most of them are isolated at home. As per the data, a majority of patients are from the age group of 31 to 40 years. Till Friday PMC has 585 active patients and out of these 248 patients are female and 337 patients are male,” said Dr Wavare.
He added that there are 171 patients who are in the age group of 31 to 40 years and 100 patients who are in the age group of 21 to 30 years.
“There are also 22 patients who are in the age group of 0 to 10 years. And 31 patients who are in the age group of 11 to 20 years of age. There are 91 patients who are in the age group of 41 to 50 years and 154 patients are between the age group of 51 to 80 years. And 16 patients who are over 80 years of age,” said Dr Wavare.
He further added that as per the patients traced so far it was found that 318 patients have received both doses and 19 have taken only the first dose. Moreover, there are 30 patients who have not taken any vaccination so far.
However, hospital admissions are less and fewer people need oxygen, said health department officials.
