Pune district sees zero deaths for a third time this month
Pune: On Monday, the district reported zero deaths due to Covid-19 within 24 hours, the third time in the month. Pune also reported less than 300 new virus cases in a day. The district has been witnessing a fall in the number of new cases and deaths since November. As of Monday, the district has reported 3.85 lakh Covid cases of which 3.65 lakh have recovered, 7,939 have been reported dead and 12,115 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation. On January 1 and 2, too, the district reported zero deaths due to the infection.
Pune city has reported 102 new cases taking the final count to 197,427. The death toll for the city stands at 4,472. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 78 new cases which took the final count to 96,567, while the death count stood at 1,307. Also, 86 new cases were reported from Pune rural which took the total count to 91,714 and the death count stood at 2,122.
According to the state health department, 3,080 patients were discharged on Monday taking the final count of such cases to over 19.15 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 95.25%. Also, 1,842 new cases in the state were reported taking the total to over 20.10 lakh. In addition, 30 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 52, 043. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.53%. Of 14,257,998 laboratory samples 2,010,948 have been tested positive (14.10%) for Covid-19 until Monday.
Currently, 207,971 people are in home quarantine and 2,360 people are in institutional quarantine.
