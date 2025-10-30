Pune division leads as MSRTC earns ₹301 crore this Diwali

PUNE: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has logged an impressive ₹301 crore income during the 10-day Diwali festival this year, with the Pune division emerging as the highest revenue earner across the state. Transport minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik made the announcement while congratulating all employees and officers for their dedicated service during the busy holiday period.

From October 18 to 27, the MSRTC earned an average of ₹30 crore per day, with October 27 – the day after Diwali when most people return to their hometowns and workplaces – setting a new single-day record of ₹39.75 crore; the highest revenue earned by the corporation in 2025. Among the MSRTC’s 31 divisions, the Pune division topped the list with total earnings of ₹20.47 crore; followed by the Jalgaon division with total earnings of ₹15.60 crore; and the Nashik division with ₹15.41 crore. Compared to last Diwali, the corporation earned ₹37 crore more this year, reflecting an encouraging rise in passenger demand and improved operational efficiency.

About the achievement, Sarnaik said, “The MSRTC has shown commendable performance during this Diwali season. Despite facing challenges such as unseasonal rains and losses in previous months, our staff worked tirelessly to ensure that passengers could travel safely and conveniently during the festival. The Pune division, in particular, has performed exceptionally well and deserves special appreciation. I extend heartfelt congratulations to all our employees who worked round-the-clock, staying away from their families, to make the Diwali of lakhs of passengers pleasant and memorable.”

While the festive period boosted earnings, the MSRTC fell short of its revenue target for October. The corporation had set an ambitious goal of ₹1,049 crore for the month, expecting daily earnings of ₹34 crore. However, due to disruptions caused by heavy rainfall earlier this year and weaker performance from some divisions, the target could not be met. Officials reported that divisions such as Pune, Beed, Ahilyanagar, Amravati, and Buldhana performed well, showing improvement over last year. However, divisions like Sindhudurg, Yavatmal, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Dharashiv recorded below-average earnings, negatively affecting the corporation’s overall performance.

Expressing concern over the uneven results, Sarnaik said, “Some divisions continue to operate at a loss, which is a matter of serious concern. The administration must evaluate their performance carefully and take corrective measures to improve revenue and efficiency. We are committed to strengthening the MSRTC’s financial health and ensuring better service delivery to the public.”