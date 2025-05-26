Pune dowry death: Lookout notice issued against accused Nilesh Chavan

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have issued a lookout notice against Nilesh Chavan, who is untraceable after being booked for allegedly threatening the parents of Vaishnavi Hagawane, whose death died by suicide on May 16. Vaishnavi, 26, allegedly died by suicide at her in-laws’ Bavdhan home in Pune, after repeated physical and mental harassment over dowry demands, according to the police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Vaishnavi, 26, allegedly died by suicide at her in-laws’ Bavdhan home in Pune, after repeated physical and mental harassment over dowry demands, according to the police.

Police have so far arrested five persons — Shashank, husband of the deceased; father-in-law Rajendra Hagavane who is a former NCP leader; mother-in-law Lata; sister-in-law Karishma, and brother-in-law Sushil.

The Kaspate family had gone to Chavan’s residence to take custody of their late daughter Vaishnavi’s child when they were threatened, so a case was registered at Warje-Malwadi police station.

On May 24, Bavdhan police booked Chavan under sections 75 and 87 of the Juvenile Justice Act for allegedly causing harm to the 10-month-old child.

The Pune police have since submitted a proposal to cancel Chavan’s firearm licence for its alleged misuse.

Anil Vibhute, senior police inspector at Bavdhan police station, said, “Teams from the crime branch and various police stations are working to trace Chavan. A lookout notice has been issued to prevent him from leaving the country.”

According to police officials, six teams have been deployed to track Chavan in Mumbai, Pune, Konkan, Karnataka, and Goa.

Chavan has past criminal cases against him. In 2019, he was booked by Pune police under charges of rape and domestic violence. He was also accused of installing hidden cameras in his bedroom and recording obscene videos of his wife. Additionally, he was booked in a drunk driving case by Hinjewadi police.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Bavdhan police seized a car allegedly used by Rajendra and his son Sushil to evade arrest. Authorities are examining how many vehicles the duo used and where they stayed during the period.

On the same day, police teams recorded statements from the Hagawane and Kaspate families in connection with the ongoing investigation. A bank locker belonging to the Hagawane family has also been sealed to probe dowry-related items.

In a related development, police seized two pistols, silver utensils, and a car from the Hagawane family. These items were reportedly given by the Kaspate family at the time of Vaishnavi’s marriage.