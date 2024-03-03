Pune drugs case: Police probe involvement of suspended official

PUNE In a significant development in the investigation of the massive ₹3,700 crore drug seizure case, Pune city police have turned their attention towards a suspended policeman, suspecting his involvement in the sprawling drug supply chain. Police sources confirmed that the role of the suspect is under intense scrutiny as investigators attempt to unravel the complexities of the drug peddling operation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The officials did not wish to name the suspended policeman.

While specific details regarding the officer’s alleged involvement remain undisclosed, authorities are diligently pursuing leads and gathering evidence to establish their culpability in the illicit drug trade.

Police sources confirmed that, said policeman was suspended in 2018 in alleged case of rape.

According to official, the said policeman was located near many pubs and restaurants across city and was allegedly involved in drugs supply.