Pune EOW questions Sheetal Tejwani for six hours in Mundhwa land-deal probe

Pune: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune city police on Thursday recorded the statement of Sheetal Tejwani, who allegedly facilitated the disputed sale of government land in Mundhwa to Amadea Enterprises LLP. Tejwani, who held the power of attorney for 272 watandars of Mahar Watan land, was questioned for nearly six hours and submitted several documents sought by investigators. She was accompanied by her lawyers during the questioning held in the office of deputy commissioner of police (EOW & Cyber Cell) Vivek Masal. She has been named as an accused in the alleged illegal sale of a 40-acre government-owned plot — currently leased to the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) — to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm linked to Parth Pawar, son of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. (HT)

Tejwani declined to speak to the media as she left the commissioner's office around 6.30pm and was escorted home in a police vehicle. When asked, police commissioner Amitesh Kumar refused to comment on Tejwani's interrogation.

Also named in the case are Parth’s business partner Digvijay Patil and suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole, who allegedly misused his position by issuing eviction notices to the BSI to facilitate the transaction. Police have maintained that Parth Pawar is not an accused, as his name does not appear in the sale deed.

Whistleblower Anjali Damania criticised the manner in which the proceedings were conducted, alleging that Tejwani was given “royal treatment” despite her role in “defrauding the government by attempting to sell a valuable public plot”.

Investigators said Tejwani, as the power of attorney holder, played a central role in enabling the deal despite the land being government property leased to the BSI for scientific work. The EOW is expected to summon more individuals as the probe expands.