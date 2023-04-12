Home / Cities / Pune News / Passengers raise complaints about local train services

Passengers raise complaints about local train services

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 12, 2023 11:27 PM IST

There are 20 racks of local trains with Pune railway division with 40 daily schedules between Pune and Lonavla. The first local starts from Pune railway station at 4.45 am

Pune: The first class coach passengers of Pune Lonavla local trains have complained of damaged seats and ticketless travellers prompting railways authorities to carry out surprise checks.

The first class coach passengers of Pune Lonavla local trains have complained of damaged seats and ticketless travellers prompting railways authorities to carry out surprise checks. (HT PHOTO)
The first class coach passengers of Pune Lonavla local trains have complained of damaged seats and ticketless travellers prompting railways authorities to carry out surprise checks. (HT PHOTO)

“The premium coach sees heavy rush every day. The first class coach of Talegaon to Pune local was overcrowded liked a general compartment today. I request railway authorities to carry out checks after Chinchwad and Akurdi stations,” said Aniruddh Joshi, a daily passenger, on Tuesday.

Another passenger Mont Jainoswal said, “The first class coach seats of local train 01565 from Lonavla to Pune are damaged. The railways administration is yet to carry out repairs despite filing four complaints.”

Indu Dubey, Pune railways divisional manager, said, “Random checks are carried out by ticket checking squads in various local trains and at stations.”

There are 20 racks of local trains with Pune railway division with 40 daily schedules between Pune and Lonavla. The first local starts from Pune railway station at 4.45 am and the last is from Pune to Lonavla at 12.15 am. The locals start from Pune and Shivajinagar railway stations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lonavla pune talegaon + 1 more
lonavla pune talegaon
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out