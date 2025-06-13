Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
Pune: Five minors detained on charges of attempt to murder inmate

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 13, 2025 05:38 AM IST

The conflict began when the victim refused to clean bathroom. His defiance led to an argument with other inmates and the physical assault. A security guard at the facility noticed the attack and saved the juvenile

Five minors assaulted a 17-year-old boy and attempted to strangulate him with a towel at barrack number 2 of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Industrial Training Centre in Yerawada at around 9.15am on June 10.

According to the police, minors involved in criminal offences are housed at the centre. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Santosh Kisan Kumbhar, 49, of Charholi Phata lodged a complaint at the Yerawada Police Station.

According to the police, minors involved in criminal offences are housed at the centre.

Assistant inspector Vishal Takale said action will be taken as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

