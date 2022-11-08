Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune gets seven new DCPs

Pune gets seven new DCPs

Published on Nov 08, 2022 01:20 AM IST

The state government has effected the transfer of two deputy commissioners of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate and six others attached to city police commissioner

The state government has effected the transfer of two deputy commissioners of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate and six others attached to the city police commissioner (HT (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The state government has effected the transfer of two deputy commissioners of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate and six others attached to the city police commissioner.

DCP Ippar Manchak Dnyoba posted as PCMC DCP ( Zone I) has been transferred as SP (CID), Nashik while DCP ( Zone II ) Anand Bhoite has been transferred as Baramati additional superintendent of police .

Also, police officials Sandeep Singh Gill, Smartna Patil, Shashikant Borate, Vikrant Deshmukh, Suhail Sharma, Vijay Magar and Amol Zende have been posted as new deputy commissioners.

DCP (traffic ) Rahul Srirame, DCP ( EOW and Cyber Cell ) Bhagyashree Navtake, DCP ( Zone I )Priyanka Narnaware, DCP ( Zone V ) Namrata Patil and DCP ( Zone II) Sagar Patil have been transferred out of the city commissionerate.

