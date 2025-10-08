Pune Grand Challenge Tour cycling event to be held from January 19 to 23

PUNE: The Pune Grand Challenge Tour, a major international cycling competition, will be held in Pune from January 19 to 23, 2026. Divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar (HT)

Divisional Commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar has directed all concerned departments to ensure that roads, health facilities, and safety measures for the event meet international standards and that there is no compromise on quality.

Pulkundwar issued these instructions during a review meeting held at the Divisional Commissioner’s office to assess preparations for the event. The meeting was attended by PMRDA Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase, District Collector Jitendra Dudi, Zilla Parishad CEO Gajanan Patil (via video conference), and Pune Rural SP Sandipsing Gill, among others.

“This is the first time Pune will host an international cycling event of this scale, which is a matter of pride for both the city and the country,” Dr Pulkundwar said. “The competition will be significant for our future bid to host the Olympics. Review meetings will be held every 15 days to monitor progress,” he added.

He said that roads for the event must be prepared in accordance with the standards set by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). The Public Works Department, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation have been directed to ensure uniformity in the quality of roadwork across all stretches. Work on the cycling routes is expected to begin next week, and third-party agencies will regularly inspect the progress and quality of the work.

The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) has identified accident-prone spots along the race route, and the police and relevant departments have been asked to take preventive measures. Areas where two-wheelers, other vehicles, pedestrians, or animals could enter will be sealed off before the competition. The Health Department has been instructed to upgrade nearby government hospitals and identify private hospitals for emergency medical support. The administration will also keep helicopter services ready for emergency evacuation if required.

Pulkundwar further directed the police department to prepare a detailed security plan, begin training of deployed personnel, and conduct mock drills ahead of the event. He also said that staff assigned to event duties should not be transferred until the competition concludes, and the government will be requested to issue an order to this effect.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi said the UCI has officially recognized the Pune Grand Challenge Tour and included it in its global event calendar, with a link provided on the UCI website. “So far, 6 to 7 countries have shown interest in participating, and nearly 50 countries are expected to take part,” he said.

Dudi added that successfully organizing international-level events in cycling, swimming, gymnastics, and athletics will strengthen Pune’s future bid to host the Olympic Games. “It is important that this event becomes an annual feature going forward,” he said.

PMRDA Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase also shared several suggestions during the meeting. Public Works Department Superintendent Engineer Bharatkumar Bawiskar, and officials from PMC and PCMC briefed the meeting on road preparations, while District Civil Surgeon Dr Nagnath Yempalle gave a presentation on health facilities.