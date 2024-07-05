Pune health dept seeks cooperation from ward offices to counter Zika virus threat

Amid two more suspected Zika virus cases being reported in the city, the health department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday requested all ward offices to help counter threat and take preventive measures. Pune civic body has undertaken preventive measures to curb mosquito breeding spots in the city. (HT PHOTO)

The city till now has reported seven confirmed cases of Zika virus infection, including two pregnant women as per the reports of the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. The civic body is considering only those cases confirmed by NIV as positive cases, as per officials.

Dr Kalpana Baliwant, PMC, health chief, has written a letter to all assistant municipal commissioners of PMC ward offices on Friday stating the importance of taking preventive measures to prevent the outbreak of Zika disease at all ward office levels.

The ward office should take measures so that no water logging happens in the pits dug on the road or other locations for emergency work. Appropriate action to remove rainwater accumulated at the pending work locations should be taken, read the letter.

“In various buildings of PMC, precautions should be taken to ensure that water does not accumulate on the terrace or in other areas, creating potential breeding spots for mosquitoes. Public toilets in the ward area should be regularly maintained and their tanks covered to avoid mosquito breeding,” said Dr Baliwant.

Furthermore, the waste-lifting vehicles of the solid waste management department should make public announcements to raise awareness and highlight the preventive measures that could be followed to prevent vector-borne diseases.

The pest department should cooperate with the sanitary health Inspector to impose penalties on societies/houses found facilitating mosquito breeding and to ensure that rainwater does not accumulate in their area.

“To ensure compliance with the instructions, orders should be issued to all relevant personnel at your level,” stated the letter.