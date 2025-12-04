Pune land deal: Amadeia Enterprises justifies stamp duty waiver; order likely in five days

Amadeia Enterprises LLP, a firm controlled by Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Thursday sought to justify the exemption it had availed in the controversial Mundhwa land deal, while responding to a notice served by the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). Amadeia had earlier sought more time to respond to the notice. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Joint District Registrar Santosh Hingane said Amadeia Enterprises LLP has maintained that it is eligible for stamp duty exemption in the controversial Mundhwa land deal, and that a formal order on the issue is expected in the next four to five days.

“The company has submitted a representation stating it is applicable for stamp duty exemption. An order on the matter will be issued within four to five days,” said Hingane.

The statement comes amid ongoing scrutiny from the IGR, which has issued a notice demanding ₹42 crore in unpaid and cancellation-related stamp duty from the firm. The notice, dated November 7, concerns the disputed acquisition of nearly 40 acres of Mahar Watan land in the Mundhwa–Koregaon Park belt. The land, traditionally belonging to the Mahar community, cannot be sold, transferred or mortgaged without prior government sanction.

Amadeia had earlier sought more time to respond to the notice. Ten lawyers representing the firm appeared before the IGR and asked for an extension. While the company had initially requested 14 days on November 18, the department granted only seven, until November 24.

Joint IGR Rajendra Muthe warned that action under the Registration Act could follow if the firm failed to comply.

The deal, registered at the Bavdhan sub-registrar office through power-of-attorney holder Sheetal Tejwani and partner Digvijay Patil, triggered political uproar after officials alleged the land was undervalued. Amadea had claimed a 5% stamp duty waiver based on a letter of intent for a proposed data centre, paid only ₹500, and left the remaining 2% unpaid. As criticism mounted, Pawar announced that the sale would be cancelled and said the responsibility lay with the sub-registrar who permitted the registration.

Amadeia is jointly owned by Parth and his cousin Digvijay Patil. The agreement was executed on May 20.