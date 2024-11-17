Pune likely to experience dry weather on voting day

With the absence of a strong weather system, the city is likely to experience dry weather on voting day, November 20, and the minimum temperature is expected to drop by 2-3 degrees from November 17 onwards, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The moisture incursion due to the low-pressure system formed in the Bay of Bengal was the major reason for the temperature increase in Pune. The city also witnessed cloudy days in the last two to three days. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Also, in the next two to three days, the temperature in Pune is likely to reach to season’s lowest level.

After experiencing the season’s lowest minimum temperature on November 13 at 14.6 degrees Celsius, which was close to below-normal temperature, the city saw a significant increase in minimum temperature. Within three days the minimum temperature went up to 20.5 degrees, which was above normal by 5.8 degrees Celsius.

The moisture incursion due to the low-pressure system formed in the Bay of Bengal was the major reason for the temperature increase in Pune. The city also witnessed cloudy days in the last two to three days, said officials.

However, as the moisture incursion has reduced significantly, the city once again will witness dry weather and the minimum temperature is likely to drop by 2-3 degrees in the next four to five days.

SDSanap, senior meteorologist from the weather and forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “There is no prominent weather system active over Maharashtra or the adjoining areas that could influence the weather conditions in the state. Moreover, the moisture is also reduced from the atmosphere. Hence Pune is likely to experience a drop in temperature from November 17 onwards.

“For the next four to five days including the polling day on November 20, the weather is likely to be dry with a minimum temperature between 15-17 degrees Celsius,” he said.

Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the weather and forecasting division at IMD Pune, said, “From November 17 onwards clouding will reduce significantly. So, under a clear sky, there will be more escape of longwave radiation from the earth’s surface. Naturally, it will result in a gradual fall in the night temperature as well as the minimum temperature. There might likely be the lowest temperature of the season recorded during this time.”