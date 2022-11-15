Pune: Man arrested for flashing weapon on social media

The Wakad police on Sunday arrested a man for creating and posting a threatening video of a sickle on social media.

Police officials stated that such incidents are increasing in the city, and they have decided to lodge cases against those involved.

The accused has been identified as Shubham Abhiman Jadhav 21, resident of Thergaon area of the Pimpri-Chinchwad.

On Sunday, at 1.50 pm, Jadhav posted a video showing a sickle on his social media. The video went viral, creating fear among residents. A case for possession of arms has been filed against him, said officials,

Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Ankush Shinde has given strict instructions to lodge criminal cases against those involved in creating terror by posting threatening videos on social media platforms. Shinde informed that, in the last five months, Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested 39 persons for posting various threating videos on social media.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at Wakad police station.