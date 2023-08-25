News / Cities / Pune News / Police book youth for assaulting PMPML driver

Police book youth for assaulting PMPML driver

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 25, 2023 11:19 PM IST

The Hadapsar Police have filed a case against a person for attacking a PMPML driver after growing frustrated with the victim for constantly sounding the horn

PUNE

According to the police, the twenty-year-old accused grew irritated with the bus driver and physically assaulted him for the behaviour. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The Hadapsar Police have filed a case against a person for attacking a PMPML driver after growing frustrated with the victim for constantly sounding the horn. According to the police, the twenty-year-old accused grew irritated with the bus driver and physically assaulted him for the behaviour. The bus driver Tushar Khanderao Dombale (35) has lodged an FIR against Amol Londhe (20), a Sanket Vihar resident with Hadapsar police.

Dombale had left Hadapsar PMPML Bus depot for evening duty on Wednesday and had halted at Sanket Vihar PMPML stop for passengers to alight and board the bus. At that time, a car with a broken number plate came ahead of the bus and obstructed the public transport vehicle’s movement. The driver then repeatedly honked for the car to move, after which an angry Londhe abused and assaulted bus driver Dombale. The perpetrator’s parents came to the bus and brought him to his senses. PSI Sushil Dambre said that the accused created obstruction and prevented a public servant from discharging his duty.

“After a primary probe, we have booked Londhe under IPC section 353 and further investigation in the case is ongoing.”

