Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
New Delhi
Pune man bludgeons wife’s head with cylinder over suspected infidelity

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 15, 2024 07:46 AM IST

Police arrested the victim’s husband Manohar More and he was produced in the court and granted police custody till Tuesday

A 47-year-old woman was assaulted by her husband with an empty LPG cylinder and she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a city hospital on Monday. The incident was reported at around 2:30 am at Munjaba Wasti in Dhanori area, said police.

According to police, the accused who is an alcoholic killed his wife over suspicion about her character. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The deceased has been identified as Madhuri More who was working as a maid.

According to police, the accused who is an alcoholic killed his wife over suspicion about her character.

On the night of the incident, the accused was under the influence of alcohol. the couple engaged in a verbal spat and during the altercation the man hit the victim with an empty LPG cylinder in which she was seriously injured.

The accused was working as a driver but currently he is jobless. “He is also a cancer patient,” said the police.

A case has been registered at Vishrantwadi police station against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS.

