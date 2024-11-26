Pune man booked under POCSO for sexual abuse of 17-yr-old daughter

The police have invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act charges against a 30-year-old man for allegedly raping his 17-year-old daughter in Kondhwa for the past one year. The matter came to light after the minor’s mother confided about the alleged sexual harassment to the members of a family at whose home she worked as a house help. The FIR was lodged at Kondhwa Police Station on Sunday. The FIR was lodged at Kondhwa Police Station on Sunday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the FIR, the accused committed the act by issuing threats of not taking responsibility of the family.

Vikas Babar, assistant inspector, Kondhwa police station, “The minor has filed a complaint, and we have registered a case under the POCSO Act. The incident took place between December 2023 and November 23, 2024.”