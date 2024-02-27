 Pune man dies by suicide after killing wife - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Pune man dies by suicide after killing wife

Pune man dies by suicide after killing wife

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 27, 2024 10:25 AM IST

According to the police, the couple headed towards Khadakawasla Dam on motorcycle halted near Peacock Bay on NDA Road where the accused killed his wife by hitting her head with a stone. Later, he died by suicide by hanging himself to a nearby tree using his trousers

A man from Uttamnagar area killed his wife at Peacock Bay on NDA Road and later died by suicide by hanging self in the forest area on Sunday, said officials.

A case has been registered under Sections 302, 498 (a),109 and 34 of the IPC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
A case has been registered under Sections 302, 498 (a),109 and 34 of the IPC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The couple has been identified as Somnath Wagh and Suvarna Wagh.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Uttamnagar Police Station has filed a case against Somnath, his first wife Ranjana Wagh and their daughter Snehala Wagh as per a complaint filed by Tarabai Ilag.

According to the police, the couple headed towards Khadakawasla Dam on motorcycle halted near Peacock Bay on NDA Road where the accused killed his wife by hitting her head with a stone. Later, he died by suicide by hanging himself to a nearby tree using his trousers.

According to officials, Suvarna was the second wife of Somnath and she faced physical and mental harassment from Somnath, Ranjana and Snehala.

Yusuf Sheikh, senior inspector, Uttamnagar Police Station, said, “As per the complaint filed by the mother of the deceased, we have registered an FIR against the three accused.”’

A case has been registered under Sections 302, 498 (a),109 and 34 of the IPC.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On