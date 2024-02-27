Pune man dies by suicide after killing wife

A man from Uttamnagar area killed his wife at Peacock Bay on NDA Road and later died by suicide by hanging self in the forest area on Sunday, said officials. A case has been registered under Sections 302, 498 (a),109 and 34 of the IPC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The couple has been identified as Somnath Wagh and Suvarna Wagh.

The Uttamnagar Police Station has filed a case against Somnath, his first wife Ranjana Wagh and their daughter Snehala Wagh as per a complaint filed by Tarabai Ilag.

According to the police, the couple headed towards Khadakawasla Dam on motorcycle halted near Peacock Bay on NDA Road where the accused killed his wife by hitting her head with a stone. Later, he died by suicide by hanging himself to a nearby tree using his trousers.

According to officials, Suvarna was the second wife of Somnath and she faced physical and mental harassment from Somnath, Ranjana and Snehala.

Yusuf Sheikh, senior inspector, Uttamnagar Police Station, said, “As per the complaint filed by the mother of the deceased, we have registered an FIR against the three accused.”’

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com