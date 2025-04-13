Pune man held for sharing bank account with Pakistan cyber crime fraudsters

Cyber cell of Pimpri-Chinchwad police has arrested a man for providing mule bank accounts to two fraudsters, including one from Pakistan, based in Dubai, said officials on Saturday. Police found that the fraud money was credited in a bank in Beed district and detained the account holder, who confessed to handing over the account details to Balasaheb Sakharam Chaure, 32, from Kaij in Beed for gaming purposes. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the incident was reported on March 24 when a senior citizen who retired from the state irrigation department lost ₹2.52 crore in a share market fraud. The accused, who later became a police witness, contacted the complainant on social media and promised him high returns on investments. The senior citizen approached the police when he realised of being duped.

Police found that the fraud money was credited in a bank in Beed district and detained the account holder, who confessed to handing over the account details to Balasaheb Sakharam Chaure, 32, from Kaij in Beed for gaming purposes.

The police arrested Chaure from Jivachi Wadi in Kaij on March 26. Probe revealed that Chaure was part of a cyber crime gang run by a Pakistani national and Ganesh Kale from Dubai. Chaure used to provide mule bank accounts from Marathwada region to the duo.

According to the police, Kale met Chaure when he was working as a MLM (multilevel marketing) executive in a company. Kale and the Pakistani national asked Chaure to provide them mule bank accounts on commission basis. Till date, Chaure has handed over 15-20 mule bank accounts from Marathwada region and received ₹2.5 lakh as commission.

“He used to collect official documents of uneducated persons, labourers and drivers to open such bank accounts. He was also in contact with cyber gangs operating from Dubai, Nepal and other parts of the world,” said Pravin Swami, assistant inspector, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Cyber Cell.