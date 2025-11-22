Pune man kills cousin over suspicion of affair with wife

Bharati Vidyapeeth police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly murdering his cousin after suspecting that the victim was having an affair with his wife. The incident took place on November 17. A case of murder has been registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Ashok Pandit, 23, who works as a labourer. He killed his cousin Ajaykumar Ganesh Pandit, 22, a labourer, both residents of Katraj.

Police said the duo originally belonged to Hazaribagh in Jharkhand and shifted to the city for work purposes.

On November 19, labour contractor Vijay Kumar from Tilekarnagar Kondhwa lodged a missing person complaint about Pandit, who went missing on November 17 at around 8 pm when he went to pushcase vegetables but did not return.

During the investigation, police found that there was a dispute between the deceased and the victim over an alleged affair with the wife of Ashok.

Rahul Khilare, senior police inspector at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station, said, “We detained suspect Ashok during the investigation of a missing man’s case. During the interrogation, he confessed that he killed his cousin as he suspected he was having an affair with his wife.”

The accused killed his cousin’s brother by slitting his throat and attacking him with a knife. In order to clear the evidence, he packed his body in a gunny bag and threw it into the hilly forest area of Nimbalkarwadi.

After the confession of the accused, a team of Bharti Vidyapeeth Police brought the accused to the spot and recovered the dead body from the spot.

