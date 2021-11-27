Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune man promised job at Mantralaya duped of 1 crore; four booked
Pune man promised job at Mantralaya duped of 1 crore; four booked

Four people, including one woman and three men, were booked for allegedly duping a dentist of over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore by falsely offering him a job at the Mantralaya in Mumbai. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 08:16 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Four people, including one woman and three men, were booked for allegedly duping a dentist of over 1 crore by falsely offering him a job at the Mantralaya in Mumbai.

The 36-year-old complainant doctor was in touch with the people through a widely-used online messaging service, according to the police.

“The transaction allegedly happened in cash within two-three days last year (2020). The doctor was approached by these people and then they got talking. It has been almost one year since then. We will see if Information Technology Act, 2000 needs to be added,” said assistant police inspector Dilip Jadhav of Sangvi police station who is investigating the case.

The callers promised him a post in the micro, small, medium enterprises department which they claimed was in the Mantralaya. One of the four accused also claimed that he works as a department head at Mantralaya.

The people allegedly used documents with the Government of Indian emblem or stamp to earn the complainant’s trust. However, over the months since the payment of 1,06,00,000, the people started waning out their communication with the complainant.

A case was registered under Section 406, 420, 467, 468, 469, 470, 471, 472, 473, 504, 506, 120(b), and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sangvi police station.

