 Pune man sets wife on fire over petty dispute - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune man sets wife on fire over petty dispute

ByHT Correspondent
May 31, 2024 10:52 PM IST

The accused fled from the spot after the incident. We have formed a team to arrest the accused, says police

In a tragic turn of events, a domestic dispute escalated to a fatal crime as a vegetable vendor allegedly set his wife on fire, resulting in her death.

The incident was reported on Wednesday at around 1 pm in the Ganpati Matha Warje-Malwadi area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The incident was reported on Wednesday at around 1 pm in the Ganpati Matha Warje-Malwadi area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported on Wednesday at around 1 pm in the Ganpati Matha Warje-Malwadi area.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The accused has been identified as Pravin Babasaheb Chavan, 26, a resident of Ahire Gaon and the victim has been identified as Pooja Pravin Chavan.

According to preliminary investigations, the incident occurred following a heated argument between the couple, reportedly fuelled by domestic issues. In a fit of rage, the husband set fire to his wife by using diesel. Later he rushed his wife to the hospital where she was declared dead.

The accused fled from the hospital after the incident, said police.

Manoj Shendge, police inspector at Warje-Malwadi, said, “We have formed a team to arrest the accused.”

As per the complaint filed by the brother of the deceased Amol Pawar, a case has been filed against the accused under sections 302 and 498 (a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Pune man sets wife on fire over petty dispute
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On