Pune man sets wife on fire over petty dispute

In a tragic turn of events, a domestic dispute escalated to a fatal crime as a vegetable vendor allegedly set his wife on fire, resulting in her death. The incident was reported on Wednesday at around 1 pm in the Ganpati Matha Warje-Malwadi area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Pravin Babasaheb Chavan, 26, a resident of Ahire Gaon and the victim has been identified as Pooja Pravin Chavan.

According to preliminary investigations, the incident occurred following a heated argument between the couple, reportedly fuelled by domestic issues. In a fit of rage, the husband set fire to his wife by using diesel. Later he rushed his wife to the hospital where she was declared dead.

The accused fled from the hospital after the incident, said police.

Manoj Shendge, police inspector at Warje-Malwadi, said, “We have formed a team to arrest the accused.”

As per the complaint filed by the brother of the deceased Amol Pawar, a case has been filed against the accused under sections 302 and 498 (a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).