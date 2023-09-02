Day after Maratha protest turns violent, community hits streets

Pune: After the Maratha quota protest turned violent in Jalna on Friday, its reverberations were felt across the state with leaders and members from the community flaying lathi charge on protesters. Members of Maratha Kranti Morcha staged a protest at the district collectorate on Saturday over the police lathi charge on those seeking reservation at Jalna on Friday. (KALPESH NUKTE/HT)

In Pune, members of Maratha Kranti Morcha gathered at the district collectorate and raised slogans condemning the attack on protesters.

Rajendra Kondhare, Maratha Kranti Morcha member said, “We request the state government to take Maratha reservation issue seriously.”

On Saturday, in the morning hours, protesters staged “Rasta Roko” agitation in Solapur on the Pune-Solapur highway near Kondi village. Sakal Maratha Samaj has called for a “road block” in various parts of the Solapur district on Sunday.

In Ahmednagar district, “bandh” was observed in Karjat and Pathardi tehsils of the Ahmednagar district on Saturday. Protesters also called “rasta roko” on the Pune-Nashik highway in Sangamner and caused disruption of traffic movement.

