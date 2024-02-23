Pune Metro awaits state nod to start operations on Ruby Hall-Ramwadi stretch

PUNE The Pune Metro has completed work on the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch, and the Central Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) commissioner has also given conditional approval to commence passenger service here, however, the state government is yet to give permission. Now, commuters are now demanding to start passenger service as early as possible. Pune Metro has completed Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch work and awaits the state government’s okay to run the facility. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT)

Sandeep Shinde, a resident of Ramwadi, said, “I am eagerly waiting for the Ramwadi to Ruby hall Clinic stretch to start operations as I study at Wadia College which is on the said stretch. Right now, there is a lot of traffic congestion due to diversion of traffic for demolition of Sadhu Vaswani railway overbridge. So, it is crucial time to start metro services on this stretch.”

Another resident of Ramwadi Bapu Veer, said, “I don’t understand why Pune Metro is waiting for officials or politicians to inaugurate the stretch. After all, people are going to travel in the metro and not political leaders.”

Nitin Bhujbal, leader of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), said, “Taxpayers money has been used to build the metro, so to wait for an official inauguration. We demand that the Pune Metro start running from Ruby Hall to Ramwadi without any delay. “

Commissioner CMRS commissioner Janak Kumar Garg conducted the final inspection of the extended metro line from January 19 to 21, highlighting some errors. After rectifying these errors, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) submitted a report, paving the way for final approval. Subsequently, the permission was granted earlier this week with conditions to complete minor works.

Although the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi metro line was ready for inauguration on February 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit delay caused postponement. Now, the final permission for commencement is pending, along with a decision from the state government on the proposal.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro, stated that the CMRS has granted permission for extending the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi metro line, but with conditions.

“Efforts are underway to fix the identified flaws. Additionally, a proposal has been submitted to the state government for the inauguration of the said stretch,” he said.

Return journey ticket facility stopped

The Pune Metro has decided to stop offering Return Journey Tickets (RJT) from March 1. The decision was announced by Pune Metro officials on Thursday.Currently, the Pune Metro operates between Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Civil Court on Line-1, and between Vanaz and Ruby Hall on Line-2. Officials mentioned that only around one to two percent of commuters were using the RJT, leading to confusion among passengers. Besides that, commuters were paying a fine for not using RJT as per rule. Therefore, they have decided to discontinue the RJT facility.