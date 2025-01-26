Menu Explore
Pune Metro extends service hours to 11 pm starting Republic Day

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jan 26, 2025 06:28 AM IST

The extension of operational hours by one hour—a long-standing demand from commuters—will benefit late-night travelers, including flyers and train passengers

From Sunday, on Republic Day, Pune metro trains operational on two routes will extend their services until 11 pm daily, a Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro release stated on Saturday.

Currently, the first metro trip begins at 6 am, and the last departures are scheduled for 10 pm on both the Vanaz-Ramwadi and Pimpri-Swargate routes. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Currently, the first metro trip begins at 6 am, and the last departures are scheduled for 10 pm on both the Vanaz-Ramwadi and Pimpri-Swargate routes. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Currently, the first metro trip begins at 6 am, and the last departures are scheduled for 10 pm on both the Vanaz-Ramwadi and Pimpri-Swargate routes. The extension of operational hours by one hour—a long-standing demand from commuters—will benefit late-night travelers, including flyers and train passengers.

“At least four trips will be added on both routes after 10 pm, with a frequency of every 15 minutes. During peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm), the frequency is seven minutes, while during non-peak hours, it is 10 minutes,” the communication stated.

“The service should actually be extended till midnight, as many people go out for dinner and return late,” said Prajakta Aradhye, a Kothrud resident.

Amit Bhosale, another commuter, suggested that the frequency during night hours be reduced from 15 minutes. “Why make commuters wait on platforms late at night? Instead, there could be six trips with a 10-minute gap between each,” he said.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “The extended service hours will benefit citizens who return home late from work.”

The Vanaz-Ramwadi route takes approximately 37 minutes to cover, while the PCMC-Swargate route takes around 34 minutes. On January 1, 2025, the metro recorded a daily footfall of over two lakh.

“On Republic Day, citizens can avail the One Pune Transit Card facility at a discounted rate of 20,” Hardikar said.

