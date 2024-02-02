Pune Metro ridership touches 57K in January

As many as 56,633 passengers have taken a ride in the Pune Metro in January 2024, this is the highest in the last three months, said officials. Between March 6, 2022, and August 1, 2023, the average daily ridership was 2,582 passengers. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “Since commencing its commercial operations, we have been committed to providing first and last-mile connectivity that will further increase ridership. The increased frequency has significantly reduced wait times for many daily commuters on the Metro platforms.”

In January, Pune Metro decided to improve train frequency to 7.5 minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours, compared to the previous 10 minutes and 15 minutes, respectively. The number of metro train trips also increased from 161 to 224, contributing to the rise in daily ridership.

The total ridership since the start of commercial operations reached one crore on December 23, 2023.

Currently, Pune Metro’s Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Civil Court and Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic sections are active.

The PCMC to Phugewadi and Vanaz to Garware College sections started on March 6, 2022, followed by Phugewadi to Civil Court and Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic sections on August 1, 2023.

Between March 6, 2022, and August 1, 2023, the average daily ridership was 2,582 passengers. After extending the lines, the ridership increased significantly to around 55,000 passengers per day.

The completion of work on the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi Metro Station stretch is underway. Once operational, it will connect areas like Bund Garden, Yerawada, Kalyaninagar, and Ramwadi to the Metro network, expecting a further increase in ridership.