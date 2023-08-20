Pune Metro records ridership of 10 lakh on two stretches

The recently inaugurated extended routes of the Pune Metro have touched 10 lakh ridership since its inauguration on August 1. Also, Pune one card sale has crossed the 6,000 mark in nine days, said officials. The recently inaugurated extended routes of the Pune Metro have touched 10 lakh ridership since its inauguration on August 1 (HT FILE PHOTO)

The extended stretches – Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic and Phugewadi to Civil Court – attracted umpteen passengers. The ridership was 983,516 till Sunday evening.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) extended stretches were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1. The 30% concession in fares offered to citizens over the weekend. The ridership was 123, 720 highest on Independent Day.

Meanwhile, Maha-Metro has sold more than 6,000 ‘Pune One Card’ after the inauguration by Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari on August 12.

Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer, Maha-Metro, said, “ Free cards were given to 5,000 passengers. Others will now have to pay ₹150 + 18% tax. Now, card sales have reached 6,336.”

It is a multi-purpose “One Pune Card” for metro travel. The card can also be used for retail payments across India.

