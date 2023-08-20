News / Cities / Pune News / Pune Metro records ridership of 10 lakh on two stretches

Pune Metro records ridership of 10 lakh on two stretches

BySiddharth Gadkari
Aug 20, 2023 11:38 PM IST

The recently extended routes of the Pune Metro have had 10 lakh ridership since August 1. Pune One Card sales have also surpassed 6,000 in nine days.

The extended stretches – Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic and Phugewadi to Civil Court – attracted umpteen passengers.

The recently inaugurated extended routes of the Pune Metro have touched 10 lakh ridership since its inauguration on August 1 (HT FILE PHOTO)
The recently inaugurated extended routes of the Pune Metro have touched 10 lakh ridership since its inauguration on August 1

The extended stretches – Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic and Phugewadi to Civil Court – attracted umpteen passengers. The ridership was 983,516 till Sunday evening.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) extended stretches were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1. The 30% concession in fares offered to citizens over the weekend. The ridership was 123, 720 highest on Independent Day.

Meanwhile, Maha-Metro has sold more than 6,000 ‘Pune One Card’ after the inauguration by Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari on August 12.

Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer, Maha-Metro, said, “ Free cards were given to 5,000 passengers. Others will now have to pay 150 + 18% tax. Now, card sales have reached 6,336.”

It is a multi-purpose “One Pune Card” for metro travel. The card can also be used for retail payments across India.

