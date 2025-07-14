The Pune Metro’s distinctive Omkareshwar pedestrian bridge, designed in the shape of a veena, is nearing completion and is expected to open to the public in August. Constructed across the Mula River near Chhatrapati Sambhaji Garden, the cable-stayed bridge will link the metro station to Shaniwar Peth, easing access for thousands of commuters from the city’s historic core. Pune Metro’s Omkareshwar Bridge set to open in August

The 105-metre-long structure is set to enhance last-mile connectivity for residents and office-goers from key areas, including Laxmi Road, Kumthekar Road, and nearby commercial zones. By bypassing congested inner-city roads, the bridge will offer more direct access to the Pune Metro network.

“The construction is almost complete,” said Atul Gadgil, director (works), Pune Metro. “Only painting and minor finishing touches remain. Once those are done, we will invite the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for a final inspection. The bridge will be inaugurated and opened to the public in August.”

Construction began in March 2022. The bridge is equipped with escalators, elevators, and staircases to ensure universal accessibility. In addition to its utility, the structure offers scenic riverfront views, making it a landmark pedestrian experience in the city.