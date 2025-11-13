Pune Metro to act against couple, photographer for pre-wedding shoot inside train

Pune: Pune Metro has begun proceedings against a Pune-based couple and their photographer for conducting a pre-wedding shoot inside Metro stations and a running train without permission. The incident came to light after the reel was uploaded on social media on Monday. Pune, India - March 27, 2023: Trial run of metro rail between Civil Court and Ruby Hall stations in Pune, India, on Monday, March 27, 2023. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times) (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Metro officials traced the couple and have started penalty action to prevent such incidents in the future. The first such case in Pune Metro has raised security concerns.

In the reel, the couple is seen sitting inside a metro coach, using the escalator at a station, and posing outside the Mandai Metro station. The visuals capture different parts of the metro premises, including platforms and entry areas, giving the shoot a cinematic look.

Chandrakant Tambevekar, additional general manager (administration and public relation) of Maha Metro, said, “The incident came to notice after the video went viral. We traced the couple and found that they had not taken any permission. We have issued them a notice and started the procedure for action.”

Metro officials said the shoot took place at Mandai and Swargate stations. Security staff had initially stopped the team, but they continued filming secretly later.

They added that such activities are strictly prohibited as they violate operational and safety rules.