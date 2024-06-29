Pune: Minor driving water tanker hits scooter, 2 injured

Pune: The Pune Police on Saturday detained a 16-year-old boy for driving a water tanker which collided with a scooter in which two persons were injured. The tanker owner has been arrested, said police. (HT Photo/Sourced)

Police said the incident took place on Saturday around 6.30 near the Everjoy Cooperative Housing Society, the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM), Kondhawa.

Following the accident, the minor was apprehended by local residents and handed over to the

According to police, two persons – Geeta Santosh Dhume and Soni Chandra Rathod – were injured and were admitted to Satyanand Hospital in Kondhwa.

Police said that Dhume, a Pisoli resident, was riding her scooter with fellow members of a sports academy when the accident when he was hit by the tanker from behind.

Mahendra Borate, the tanker owner, has been taken into custody, said police, adding that further investigation into the matter has been launched.