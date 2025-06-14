Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune model school project to be inaugurated on June 14 

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jun 14, 2025 06:16 AM IST

Pune Zilla Parishad will launch a model school project on June 14, 2025, to transform 303 rural primary schools with modern facilities and innovative academics.

To revolutionise primary education in rural areas, Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) will launch the Pune model school project on June 14, 2025. The initiative, which seeks to transform 303 government-run primary schools into model institutions, will be inaugurated by Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Pune’s Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar.  

Starting from the academic year 2025-26, the selected 303 schools will undergo comprehensive development to meet modern educational standards.   (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Starting from the academic year 2025-26, the selected 303 schools will undergo comprehensive development to meet modern educational standards.   (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The project was initiated a few months ago under the directive of Pawar. Starting from the academic year 2025-26, the selected 303 schools will undergo comprehensive development to meet modern educational standards.  

Speaking about the initiative, Gajanan Patil, Pune Zilla Parishad CEO, said that this program aims to holistically upgrade ZP primary schools both in terms of infrastructure and academics. 

As per the information given by the ZP administration, these government schools will feature well-equipped classrooms, advanced computer labs, modern libraries, clean sanitation facilities, security walls, solar energy systems, and digital boards. Additionally, students will receive instruction in foreign languages, and there will be a strong emphasis on foundational literacy and numeracy skills. 

Beyond infrastructure, the program includes innovative academic components such as general knowledge competitions, educational visits to institutions like ISRO, high-quality teacher training, and vocational training for students.  

“The project will be funded in part through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, ensuring the provision of quality infrastructure and learning tools without financial burden on students or parents. Through Pune model schools, the ZP primary schools will undergo a transformation in both physical and academic quality,” ZP CEO Patil said. 

News / Cities / Pune / Pune model school project to be inaugurated on June 14 
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On