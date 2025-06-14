Pune model school project to be inaugurated on June 14 

To revolutionise primary education in rural areas, Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) will launch the Pune model school project on June 14, 2025. The initiative, which seeks to transform 303 government-run primary schools into model institutions, will be inaugurated by Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Pune’s Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar. Starting from the academic year 2025-26, the selected 303 schools will undergo comprehensive development to meet modern educational standards. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The project was initiated a few months ago under the directive of Pawar. Starting from the academic year 2025-26, the selected 303 schools will undergo comprehensive development to meet modern educational standards.

Speaking about the initiative, Gajanan Patil, Pune Zilla Parishad CEO, said that this program aims to holistically upgrade ZP primary schools both in terms of infrastructure and academics.

As per the information given by the ZP administration, these government schools will feature well-equipped classrooms, advanced computer labs, modern libraries, clean sanitation facilities, security walls, solar energy systems, and digital boards. Additionally, students will receive instruction in foreign languages, and there will be a strong emphasis on foundational literacy and numeracy skills.

Beyond infrastructure, the program includes innovative academic components such as general knowledge competitions, educational visits to institutions like ISRO, high-quality teacher training, and vocational training for students.

“The project will be funded in part through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, ensuring the provision of quality infrastructure and learning tools without financial burden on students or parents. Through Pune model schools, the ZP primary schools will undergo a transformation in both physical and academic quality,” ZP CEO Patil said.