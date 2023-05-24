Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to use asphalt technology to fill up potholes before monsoon

PMC to use asphalt technology to fill up potholes before monsoon

ByHT Correspondent
May 24, 2023 09:39 PM IST

After facing flak for years for sub-standard road conditions during the rainy season, the civic body plans to carry out resurfacing of 51 km of roads

During its pre-monsoon maintenance work, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) intends to deploy reactive asphalt technology to patch up potholes. Following the example of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which employed a similar method to fill up scrappy patches before the monsoon last year, the civic officials hope the technique keeps the city pothole-free during the monsoon season.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) intends to deploy reactive asphalt technology to patch up potholes (HT FILE PHOTO)
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) intends to deploy reactive asphalt technology to patch up potholes (HT FILE PHOTO)

In accordance with that, city officials tested the technology in the city on Tuesday.

After facing flak for years for sub-standard road conditions during the rainy season, the civic body plans to carry out resurfacing of 51 km of roads and has approved 111.16 crores as the total cost for the same, according to officials.

Reacting to the development, additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakne said, “The contractor gave a presentation showcasing how the technology helps to fill up the potholes, even during the rainy season. The experiment was carried out under the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj bridge near the PMC building. During the trial, it was noted that the potholes were properly filled up within a few minutes. With the use of this technology, we want to eliminate the pothole issue.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out