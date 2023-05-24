PMC to use asphalt technology to fill up potholes before monsoon

During its pre-monsoon maintenance work, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) intends to deploy reactive asphalt technology to patch up potholes. Following the example of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which employed a similar method to fill up scrappy patches before the monsoon last year, the civic officials hope the technique keeps the city pothole-free during the monsoon season. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) intends to deploy reactive asphalt technology to patch up potholes (HT FILE PHOTO)

In accordance with that, city officials tested the technology in the city on Tuesday.

After facing flak for years for sub-standard road conditions during the rainy season, the civic body plans to carry out resurfacing of 51 km of roads and has approved ₹111.16 crores as the total cost for the same, according to officials.

Reacting to the development, additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakne said, “The contractor gave a presentation showcasing how the technology helps to fill up the potholes, even during the rainy season. The experiment was carried out under the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj bridge near the PMC building. During the trial, it was noted that the potholes were properly filled up within a few minutes. With the use of this technology, we want to eliminate the pothole issue.”