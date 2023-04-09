PMC initiates action against hawkers subleasing licences

Pune The city has between 20,000 and 25,000 hawkers, according to PMC officials. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to begin the process of renewing licences for hawkers, as approximately 2,000 of them are on the waiting list for the newly merged villages quota. At the same time, the civic body has taken action against those hawkers who subleased their licences by allowing others to run businesses in their name within the city limits.

The city has between 20,000 and 25,000 hawkers, according to PMC officials. The civic body has issued 12,000 licences to hawkers in various identified locations throughout the city, excluding merged villages.

However, the municipal corporation has yet to issue licences to newly merged areas.

“PMC is identifying open spaces, amenity spaces, and roads that can accommodate hawkers,” said Madhav Jagtap, head of the Anti-Encroachment Department.

“Right now, there isn’t enough space in the old city limits to issue new licences as vendors have no margin to run businesses. As a result, we will issue licences to those on the waiting list for the newly merged villages. Simultaneously, PMC has started a drive against errant hawkers who have subleased the licences,” he added.

The licence holders are expected to conduct business and to be present at their designated business locations during working hours. However, many hawkers have leased their property to others and are charging rent for the spaces, which is an illegal practice, Jagtap clarified.

In addition, the PMC has begun action against roadside vendors who are breaking the rules and are doing business on footpaths and roadside areas without permission.

“We have assigned each ward office the task of taking action against at least five hawkers who are not abiding by the rules and regulations. Our officials will scan the licences to see if the hawkers are still in business or if they have given stalls to others. Since 2013, the PMC has been taking action to deal with illegal roadside vendors. It had taken several drives to distribute trading permits,” Jagtap stated.