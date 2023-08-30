Citizens obstructing ABC programme implementation will face legal action

Following the rise in incidents of resistance from citizens while catching and releasing stray dogs for the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to take legal action against those who obstruct the civic staff from implementing the programme. A public notice in this regard will be issued on Thursday, August 31, officials said. As part of the ABC programme conducted in the city by the PMC, dog squads pick up unsterilised dogs (male and female) and take them to dog pounds where they are operated, administered Rabies vaccination, and returned to their original habitat within two to four days of being picked up. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to civic officials, there have been incidents in the past few months wherein PMC staffers have faced resistance from citizens while picking up or releasing these stray canines to the extent that in some cases, even the police have had to be involved. As a result, the PMC has decided to issue a public notice in this regard in the newspapers on Thursday.

Dr Sarika Funde, veterinary superintendent, PMC, said that such incidents have increased in the past few months and the staff is being inconvenienced while implementing the ABC programme. “There is resistance from citizens while picking up the stray dogs or releasing them back in the area. There have been incidents in which the PMC has had to approach the police. This is making it difficult for us to implement the ABC programme in the city,” Dr Funde said.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of the PMC, said that the PMC staff is doing their duty and that citizens creating a hindrance will be penalised. “The citizens fail to understand that the PMC is doing this for their benefit. Instead of supporting the PMC staffers, citizens are obstructing them. This is also affecting the poor canines as they are left without vaccination due to resistance from a few citizens. The PMC will not tolerate such nuisance and action will be taken against such citizens,” he said.