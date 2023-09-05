Man held in Pune for duping car owners by renting vehicles

Pune city police arrested a man from Sangli district for duping seven people after luring them to get income from a rental car business. The accused lured the complainant, to attach his car to the company and assured him monthly business of ₹ 50,000. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Police seized seven vehicles from him worth ₹45 lakh and claimed to solve at least seven other cases.

The accused identified as Sayaji Dyandev Patil, 35, from Palusn in Sangli district was arrested by crime branch unit 3.

Police said a case of duping the complainant over a car rental basis was registered at Sinhgad road police station.

The accused lured the complainant, to attach his car to the company and assured him monthly business of ₹50,000.

Lured by the offer, the complainant handed over his car to the accused but the accused neither returned the car nor paid the rental amount. Hence, he approached the police station.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused similarly duped six more people.