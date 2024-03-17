 Pune police arrest man for illegal possession of firearms - Hindustan Times
Pune police arrest man for illegal possession of firearms

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 17, 2024 10:23 PM IST

During Sonu's interrogation, police officials discovered the individual to be carrying a country-made pistol along with five live rounds

Pimpri-Chinchwad police apprehended an individual found to be in possession of firearms and five live rounds worth 32,500. The incident was reported on Saturday at around 3:30 pm near Dwarka City in Mhalunge.

Considering the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police initiated a special drive to wipe out illegal weapons in the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The accused has been identified as Sonu Ahmed (31) from Mhalunge, originally hailing from Uttar Pradesh. Considering the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police initiated a special drive to wipe out illegal weapons in the city.

Accordingly, police got information about a suspicious man carrying illegal firearms, and a team of MIDC Mhalunge police rushed to the spot and intercepted the accused.

During Sonu’s interrogation, police officials discovered the individual to be carrying a country-made pistol along with five live rounds. The timely intervention by the Pimpri Chinchwad police highlights their proactive efforts to ensure the safety and security of citizens during the electoral process.

The accused was taken into custody to gather more details about where and for what reason he acquired the firearms. A case has been registered at MIDC Mhalunge police station under relevant sections and further investigation is going on.

