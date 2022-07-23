Pune police arrest man involved in five house break-ins

The Pune police on Friday arrested a a habitual offender from Kondhwa who is allegedly involved in five house break-ins in the last few months. The police have also recovered stolen goods, including jewellery worth over ₹1 lakh

The accused, Amir Azmin Khan (20), resident of Talab Masjid, Kondhwa was nabbed after the police received a tip-off from an informer on Thursday.

Police has seized gold ornaments, cash and mobile phone of worth ₹1,02,250 from him.

According to the police, Khan is part of a gang that has been involved in criminal activities. “Our patrolling team in the Kondhwa came to know that Khan is coming to sell stolen gold ornaments as he needs urgent cash. Acting on this information, we have laid the trap and arrested him,’’ said Kondhwa police inspector Sardar Patil.

Police further informed that Khan is so proficient that it would take him hardly 15 minutes to strip a house of all valuable items. During the investigation, police revealed that Khan was involved in at least five such house burglary cases registered in Kondhwa police station.