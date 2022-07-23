Pune police arrest man involved in five house break-ins
The Pune police on Friday arrested a a habitual offender from Kondhwa who is allegedly involved in five house break-ins in the last few months. The police have also recovered stolen goods, including jewellery worth over ₹1 lakh
The accused, Amir Azmin Khan (20), resident of Talab Masjid, Kondhwa was nabbed after the police received a tip-off from an informer on Thursday.
Police has seized gold ornaments, cash and mobile phone of worth ₹1,02,250 from him.
According to the police, Khan is part of a gang that has been involved in criminal activities. “Our patrolling team in the Kondhwa came to know that Khan is coming to sell stolen gold ornaments as he needs urgent cash. Acting on this information, we have laid the trap and arrested him,’’ said Kondhwa police inspector Sardar Patil.
Police further informed that Khan is so proficient that it would take him hardly 15 minutes to strip a house of all valuable items. During the investigation, police revealed that Khan was involved in at least five such house burglary cases registered in Kondhwa police station.
-
IIT-BHU, DRL-DRDO to work jointly on medical, technical needs of security forces
BHU director prof Pramod Kumar Jain said the institute in association with the Defence Research Laboratory (DRL-DRDO), Tezpur Assam will work together in solving the unmet technical and medical needs of the security forces. “This MoU will give a much-needed platform to work together to solve the unmet technical and medical needs of the security forces in the field, cross-pollination of ideas to nurture new technologies and their adoption and dissemination for wider benefits of security forces at large,” Jain said. He further said, “One of the key components is continuous education of security officers to keep them abreast of the latest in research and technologies relevant to the security needs.” DRDO scientists and engineers will work with the academic research faculty and scholars in addressing the different scientific problems to find innovative solutions. The institute will provide cooperation and consultancy, duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development.
-
Pune railway police arrest three for raping minor girl in Jhelum Express
The Pune railway police on Saturday said that they have arrested three persons, including railway pantry staffers, in connection with the alleged rape of a minor orphan girl in Jhelum Express on July 19. According to the police, the 14-year-old orphan girl mistakenly boarded an air-conditioned coach of Jhelum Express at Bhopal on July 19. The victim deboarded at Bhusawal junction. The accused were handed over to the Bhopal railway police for further investigation.
-
High-rise building consumers may take individual power connections: UPPCL chief
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd chairman M Devraj on Saturday said power consumers in high-rise buildings were free to switch from single-point power connection to multi-point by individually applying for a power connection for their flats. “The payment for the generator power will be made to the concerning residential welfare society,” Devraj said.
-
Two women arrested over viral video of thrashing man outside pub in Lucknow
Two women were arrested on Saturday after a video of the duo creating ruckus and thrashing a man outside a pub in Summit Building in the state capital on Friday went viral on social media, police said. Deputy commissioner of police east Prachi Singh said police took suo moto cognizance of the video and lodged an FIR against the duo for causing nuisance and further investigation was on.
-
NAAC team suggests LU to invest more on research work
The peer team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council completed its three-day intensive evaluation of the Lucknow University on Saturday and recommended the varsity to focus more on research work. The third day began with the NAAC team's visit to the university's Cooperative Society and Cooperative Lending Library. The team proceeded to the administrative building where they prepared their report. In the report, the team is said to have made their recommendations to the university.
