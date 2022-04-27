Pune Police arrest two for stealing 14 silencers from cars
The Pune police arrested two men for stealing silencers from cars and selling their parts. The duo was found involved in 14 cases in Pune city and rural areas.
The two were identified as Shivprasad Pandharinath Rokade, 21, and Ram Rajesh Dhole, 20, residents of Alandi in Khed, Pune.
“During the investigation, it was found that the two would extract catalytic converter from these cars and extract the crushed material that has components of expensive elements. We are yet to nab the person to whom they sold these elements,” read a statement from Lonikalbhor police station officials.
The metal dust found in car silencers are platinum, palladium and rhodium which can be sold for high prices, according to the police.
The police are investigating the use of expensive elements after it was sold by the two.
During their arrest, they were found with five stolen silencers. Of the 14 cases against them, the police are trying to locate the cars from which five silencers were stolen. Of the remaining nine cases, three are from Pune rural’s Saswad area, three from Pune city’s Kondhwa, and one each from Hadapsar, Vimantal, and Yerawada police station jurisdictions.
HC reserves order on Kumar Vishwas’ plea against Punjab Police FIR
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday reserved its order on a plea from poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas seeking stay on criminal proceedings in an FIR registered by the Punjab Police on April 12. The matter was listed for hearing before the bench of justice Anoop Chitkara, which after hearing the parties ordered listing of the matter on Monday for its interim order on this plea.
Prepare crisp presentation of dev schemes for ministers: Uttar Pradesh CS to DMs
Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Wednesday directed district magistrates (DMs) to prepare a crisp and effective presentation on development-oriented schemes for the ministers who will be visiting districts to take stock of development activities. The government, he said, had made 18 groups of ministers, one each for every division.
Fees for PUC certificate hiked by 30% for two-wheelers, 28% for four-wheelers in Maharashtra
In a circular issued by the state transport commissioner Avinash Dakhane on Wednesday, the Pollution Under Control certificate fee has been increased by 30 per cent for two-wheelers and 28 per cent for four-wheelers. As per the circular, for the last few months, there was a demand by the PUC authorised centres to increase the fee for pollution tests and accordingly it was hiked.
State to ask Centre to reduce 9-month gap for booster dose
Mumbai Due to the steady rise in Covid cases over the last couple of weeks, the state government is planning to ask the union government to make vaccination mandatory and reduce the nine-month gap for the booster jab. Meanwhile, in an indication that mandatory masking may soon make a comeback, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also urged people to voluntarily mask up and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.
Two shot dead over land dispute in Prayagraj
Two persons were shot dead in a shootout allegedly in a dispute over a plot of land at Meerapatti locality under Dhumanganj police station of Prayagraj on Wednesday. The accused a real estate agent, Deepak Vishwakarma, has been detained by police in this connection. SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said the deceased were identified as Mohd Yasir, 48 and 32 who were known to the accused, Sultan Ahmad.
