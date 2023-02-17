Pune police book former Shiv Sena minister under rape charges

Pune police on Wednesday booked a former Shiv Sena minister under charges of rape and unnatural sex on the pretext of the marriage, said police officials.

As per the complaint filed by a 37-year-old woman, the former Shiv Sena minister repeatedly raped her on the pretext of marriage, in the government guest house in Pune since 2012. The victim alleged that he later gave her cheques to cover expenses of her children which were not cleared. The victim stated that she was assaulted multiple times and was forced to have unnatural sex. The accused also threatened to kill her, claimed the victim.

Sangita Jadhav, senior police inspector at Bibvewadi police station said,“The complainant was working as employee at his office. According to her, accused raped and sexually assaulted her. Hence, as per her complaint we have lodged a case and further investigation is underway.

A case regarding under sections of 376,377,406,420,506 (2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused along with two others including a woman at Bibvewadi police station