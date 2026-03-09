Pune police bust inter-state mobile phone snatching gang; four arrested

The Pune Police on Saturday, March 7, busted an inter-state mobile phone snatching gang and arrested four accused who targeted pedestrians walking on the city roads. Police recovered eight stolen mobile phones along with the stolen motorcycle used in the crimes. The accused would approach the victims at high speed on a sports bike and snatch their phones before fleeing the spot. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police, the gang would roam around the city on motorcycles and look for people using mobile phones while walking. The accused would approach the victims at high speed on a sports bike and snatch their phones before fleeing the spot.

Two such incidents were earlier reported under the jurisdiction of Parvati police station. During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage and technical evidence. It was revealed that the accused were using a stolen motorcycle that had been stolen from Navi Mumbai.

Police officials tracked the suspects after noticing traffic challans issued to the stolen motorcycle in Pune. Based on the information, the police traced and arrested the accused.

The arrested accused have been identified as Arjun Kamlesh Saroj, 18; Imran Shafique Sheikh, 18; Ravikumar Rajendrakumar, 21, and Pradeep Kumar Mahendrakumar, 21. The accused are originally from Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand but were currently residing in different areas of Pune.

A case has been registered at Parvati police station on March 5 under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).