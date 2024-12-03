Pune police draft 70 crore plan to enhance security on City Hills 

The Pune police have proposed a ₹70 crore plan to enhance security infrastructure on hills across the city following a rise in crimes in these areas. The plan identifies 13 key hills across the city, including Hanuman Tekdi, Taljai Tekdi, Sutardara Tekdi, Juna Bogda Ghat, and Baner Tekdi, along with sensitive spots, with more locations likely to be added, officials said on Tuesday. Additionally, emergency call boxes with audio-video setups will allow instant alerts to the Command-and-Control Centre and patrolling vehicles, capturing critical footage before and after SOS button activation. (HT PHOTO)

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said, “Facial recognition cameras will help us identify on-record criminals and alert the Control Room immediately.”

The proposed measures include installing high-tech cameras equipped with PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom), ANPR (automatic number plate recognition), night vision, and IR illumination. Additionally, emergency call boxes with audio-video setups will allow instant alerts to the Command-and-Control Centre and patrolling vehicles, capturing critical footage before and after SOS button activation. Drones, smart floodlights, public address speakers, and facial recognition cameras are also planned to enhance vigilance.

This initiative comes after high-profile crimes such as the gang rape of a 21-year-old in the Bopdev Ghat area and robberies at Baner Tekdi, prompting stricter patrolling and enforcement of rules.

Khushi Maheshwari, a frequent visitor to Baner Tekdi, noted, “Now, people aren’t allowed to stay past 5 pm, and regulations are stricter than before.”

The plan is expected to be reviewed by the Maharashtra government soon, officials said.